Adele's new album out November 19
Published
The much-anticipated new album from Adele, her first in six years, will be released on November 19, the British singer announced. The recording of "30" began three years…Full Article
Published
The much-anticipated new album from Adele, her first in six years, will be released on November 19, the British singer announced. The recording of "30" began three years…Full Article
Adele Announces Release Date, For Long-Awaited New Album.
Adele Announces Release Date, For Long-Awaited New..
The songstress, who made history by gracing both the American and British covers of 'Vogue' in November, spoke to the former..