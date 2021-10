“Hope Must Die” is the kickoff, teaser line for the fourth season of Legacies! The hit Vampire Diaries spinoff series returns to The CW TONIGHT (October 14) for it’s new season. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Omono Okojie, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard all return [...]