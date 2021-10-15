Aryan Khan is eating jail food: Report

Aryan Khan’s bail order has been reserved for October 20 and he will continue to stay in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail till then. After testing negative for COVID-19, he was shifted to a regular barrack on Thursday. According to a report on India Today, Aryan Khan has been allotted 'qaidi (prisoner) number' is N956. The report further stated that Aryan Khan seems disturbed, tense and uncomfortable in jail. He has been eating jail food but is not liking it.