Soon after Aryan Khan’s bail order was reserved for October 20, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to express his support to the star kid. Stating that he is praying for Aryan, KRK wrote, “#NCB is successful to keep #AryanKhan in jail till October 20! Means Aryan has to go through the hell. Hope he will be able to bear this unbearable pain bravely. My prayers with him because his life is in danger.”