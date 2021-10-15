Some of our favorite rappers dropped new music today! Atlanta’s best Young Thug and Gucci Mane both dropped long-awaited albums. Plus, more new tracks from Lil Durk, Mac Miller, Lil Tjay, and more. New Music Friday’s Young Thug has dropped his new album “PUNK”. The album has features from J. Cole and Drake. Recently, Young […]Full Article
New Music Friday Young Thug, Mac Miller, Gucci Mane, Durk, and More! [10/15]
HipHopDX