ED issues fresh summons to Jacqueline

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. The actress was supposed to appear before the investigating agency today but skipped the same due to personal unavoidable reasons. Jacqueline has now been asked to appear before ED’s Delhi office on Monday, 18th October. She is being summoned to record her statement in connection to a money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his partner Leena Paul.