Politico drew fire from the Biden administration and got raked over the coals on Twitter for an article that characterized Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as having been “MIA” — during his absence due to family leave. Politico’s West Wing Playbook newsletter published the “scoop” that the cabinet member formerly known as Mayor Pete has […]Full Article
Politico Gets Raked Over Coals For Calling Pete Buttigieg ‘MIA’ During Paternity Leave
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Politico: Pete Buttigieg on Paid Leave Since August After Birth of Children
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's office reportedly told Politico's ''West Wing Playbook'' that he's been on paid leave..
Newsmax