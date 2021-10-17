Bone-Crushing 'The Batman' Trailer Unleashes Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman

Bone-Crushing 'The Batman' Trailer Unleashes Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman

Huffington Post

Published

The Dark Knight rises once again in the new trailer for Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which showcases a slew of major villains.

Full Article