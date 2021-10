Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married! The 45-year-old blink-182 drummer proposed to the 42-year-old reality star at sunset on Sunday (October 17) in Montecito, Calif. Click inside to read more! According to eyewitnesses, Travis proposed to Kourtney at the beach outside of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson present. [...]