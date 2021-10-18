Disney Delays ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2’ Releases
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed.Full Article
The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie..