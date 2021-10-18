News broke on Sunday that Ed Orgeron will not return as the head football coach at LSU next season. Despite winning a National Championship with the Tigers in 2019, don’t expect LSU to give him a celebratory farewell. According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, a flurry of incidents caused the relationship between Orgeron and […]Full Article
Ed Orgeron Reportedly Hit on Pregnant Wife of LSU Official
