Kangana Ranaut returns all guns blazing as Agent Agni in spy thriller 'Dhaakad', release date out

Kangana Ranaut returns all guns blazing as Agent Agni in spy thriller 'Dhaakad', release date out

DNA

Published

The actioner headlined by Kangana Ranaut also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors.

Full Article