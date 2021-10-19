Gucci Mane’s 1017 Artists Join Student Protest Instead Of Performing For Howard Homecoming
Students at Howard University would be celebrating their homecoming last weekend but they were too busy protesting for better housing conditions. Amid the current controversy, artists from Gucci Mane’s 1017 label decided to stand with protesting students. Gucci’s 1017 Artists Join Howard Students In Protesting According to students, Howard University has not addressed multiple health […]Full Article