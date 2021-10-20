Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is officially now just `Ye`
Kanye West has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it`s a word used throughout the BibleFull Article
Kanye West is now known only as Ye.
The Chicago rapper formerly known as Kanye West has officially changed his name to “Ye.” Ye filed a petition to change his name..