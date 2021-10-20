When Anushka spoke on her lip-job controversy

Anushka Sharma has come a long way in Bollywood in the past one decade and the actress has accepted criticism as well as praise during her decade long journey in front of the camera. A few years ago the actress faced flak for getting a lip job done. Anushka’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show had led to netizens speculating that she had gone under the knife. Social media was flooded with mean tweets and trolls. Speaking about the controversy, Anuhska Sharma had told a magazine that she had nothing to hide and that people called her brave for speaking up about her lip job. The actress had revealed that she for the same done for her role in ‘Bombay Velvet’ and that she was not going to lie or deny it. Anushka also added that she wanted her take ownership of it and let her fans to know that she is human and not perfect.