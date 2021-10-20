KRK: Aryan's bail rejection is harassment

Kamaal R Khan has strongly reacted to Aryan Khan’s bail plea being rejected by a special NDPS court. Calling it a case of clear harassment, the actor-filmmaker stated questioned why Bharti Singh was given bail when she too was arrested in a drugs case. “Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people,” wrote KRK.