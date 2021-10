Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected by a special NDPS court on October 20 and the star son will continue to be lodged at the Arthur Road Jail. Reacting to the same, Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB's Mumbai unit, told Times Now, 'Satyamev Jayate'. After this setback, Aryan Khan’s legal team has moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the Special NDPS Court order on his bail rejection.