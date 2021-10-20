Snoop Dogg Launches Into Space w/ Ice Cube, E-40, & Too Short

To celebrate his 50th birthday today, Snoop Dogg just released the music video for Big Subwoofer featuring West Coast rap icons E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube. The video is set in the future with Snoop and his crew on a spaceship where they encounter all types of characters including a 3-boobed alien bartender. It […]

