'No VIP treatment for Aryan Khan in jail'

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court on October 20 and the star son will continue to be lodged at the Arthur Road Jail. Aaj Tak spoke to an inmate of Aryan Khan, who revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son received no special treatment. Shravan Nadar told the channel that he shared the same barrack as Aryan and witnessed him cry too. He also stated that Aryan had to eat regular food, biscuits and could buy food from the canteen with the money he received from his family. Aryan is currently lodged in barrack number 1 with other accused who were arrested in this drugs-on-cruise case.