Two Bollywood movies have made it to the shortlist of films for India’s official entry to Oscars 2022. Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’ and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Sardar Udham’ have been included in the list of 14 movies, from which the best one to sent as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Both the movies released on OTT this year.