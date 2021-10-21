Everything you need to know about Kim Seon Ho

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho is one of the new faces in the entertainment industry who has garnered massive attention within only a few years post his successful debut. Having created a niche for himself on the small screen, the actor has come a long way and was on the verge of a film career. However, the actor recently hit headlines for all the wrong reasons that can pose as a major threat to his career. If you are wondering who exactly is Kim Seon Ho, here’s what you need to know about him…