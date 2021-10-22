When Chunky helped SRK in B-Town

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a close friend of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya. However, before the two girls became BFFs, their dad were said to be thick friends. Back in 2005, SRK had revealed on a TV how Chunky had helped him during his struggling days. Shah Rukh Khan had stated that when he landed in Mumbai in the 80s, it was Chunky Pandey who gave him shelter and introduced him to his industry friends. Cut to decades later, SRK and Chunky’s wives, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Panday are also close friends and their kids too share a strong bond.