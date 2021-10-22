Jon Stewart defended Dave Chappelle in an interview with TMZ Thursday, saying his “intention is never hurtful” in the wake of outrage over his latest special. “I love that dude as a person,” Stewart said of Chappelle, calling him “good” and “decent.” “He’s one of my favorite people on the planet,” Stewart said. Chappelle has […]Full Article
Jon Stewart Defends Dave Chappelle: ‘His Intention is Never Hurtful’
