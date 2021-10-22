It’s going to be a great weekend with new music drops from D.C’s best Wale, Big Sean and — someone we haven’t heard from in years — Fetty Wap. Welcome Back, Fetty!! Fetty Wap dropped his new album The Butterfly Act. This is the first time Fetty has dropped new music since his last album […]Full Article
New Music Friday: Wale, Big Sean, Fetty Wap
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New Music Friday - New Albums From Wale, Fetty Wap, Moneybagg Yo, Majid Jordan + More
Plus Kawhi Leonard's 'Culture Jam' compilation.
HipHopDX