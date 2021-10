The day that all the young Rebel star fans have been waiting for has arrived. The ‘Radheshyam’ teaser starring Prabhas is finally out on the stars' 42nd birthday. On this special occasion, the makers have shared the ‘Radhe Shyam' teaser with their fans on social media. The film features Prabhas as Vikramaditya who is a palmist. Prabhas’s look, dialogues, and gestures from this 1.17 minutes video look impressive.