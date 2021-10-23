Rani Mukerji on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Actress Rani Mukerji is all set to return as Vimmy also known as Babli in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She will be seen playing the 'Fashion Queen of Fursatgunj' in the upcoming film.

