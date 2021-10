Alicia Silverstone is looking back at the body-shaming she experienced during the press tour for her 1997 film, Batman & Robin. On Wednesday (October 20), the 45-year-old actress duetted a TikTok from user @foreversymone, who discussed the media’s treatment of Alicia at the time. “I want justice for Alicia Silverstone. Y’all had her f–ked up,” [...]