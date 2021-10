Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt are showing up for their mom, Angelina Jolie! The 16-year-old and 15-year-old daughters of the 46-year-old actress stepped out in style on the red carpet at the Eternals premiere during the 2021 Rome Film Fest on Sunday (October 24) in Rome, Italy. Click inside to read more… Director Chloe Zhao, Marvel [...]