Mira Rajput was snapped arriving at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home on Sunday for Karwa Chauth celebration. The star wife decked up in a traditional cord set that included a flowing top and plazzo pants. Apart from Mira Rajput, the celebration was attended by Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law, Anissa Malhotra, Miheeka Bajaj and Padmini Kolhapure among others.