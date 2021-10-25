Hansal Mehta condemns attack on Prakash Jha

Filmmaker Prakash Jha faced the ire of Bajrang Dal activists in Bhopal while he was shooting for the third season of his hit web series 'Ashram'. The activists threw ink on Prakash Jha and accused him of portraying Hindus wrongly, police said. Condemning the attacks, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta commented, “Disgusting”, while Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Scared silence and continued deference will only empower such hooligans and further such oppression. But who will bell the cat?”