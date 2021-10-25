Gauri to visit Aryan at Arthur Road jail

After Shah Rukh Khan visited son Aryan Khan in prison last week, today, Gauri Khan has stepped out to meet her son. She was seen arriving at the Arthur Road jail on Monday afternoon. Aryan Khan’s bail application is listed for hearing in the Bombay High Court for tomorrow. After his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, Aryan got a chance to connect with his parents via video call. Incidentally, today is also Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s 30th wedding anniversary.