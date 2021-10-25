Rajinikanth receives standing ovation

Rajinikanth, the Superstar of Indian cinema has been rocking with his films for several decades, and the craze for the star has never gone down. The central government has announced the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Rajinikanth to honour his contribution to cinema. Rajinikanth has been off to Delhi with his family to receive the prestigious award at the National Film Awards ceremony that happened today. The whole arena has given a standing ovation for Superstar when he was conferred with DadaSaheb Phalke Award by the Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu.