DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, and LISA of BLACKPINK delivered “SG (Sexy Girl),” a cross-cultural anthem sure to rack up views. The video, directed by Colin Tilley, who also directed WAP, has Megan showing off her signature moves and LISA of BLACKPINK serving choreography.Full Article
Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In New Video With DJ Snake, Ozuna And LISA of BLACKPINK
