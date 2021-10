All American is back on The CW TONIGHT (October 25)! The series returns for it’s fourth season, with Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Daniel Ezra, Michael Evans Behling and more. Click inside to find out what to expect… In the season premiere, “Survival The Fittest,” after the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State [...]