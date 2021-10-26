Kyrsten Sinema Confronted at Airport, Tells Constituent â€˜Please Donâ€™t Touch Meâ€™
Published
Senator Kyrsten Sinema was confronted at an airport by a constituent as negotiations among Democrats continue on Capitol Hill.Full Article
Published
Senator Kyrsten Sinema was confronted at an airport by a constituent as negotiations among Democrats continue on Capitol Hill.Full Article
A new video emerged Monday that showed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., being confronted by a woman who identified herself as a..