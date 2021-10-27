Wall Street Journal Prints an Entire Letter Trump Wrote Continuing to Push Election Lies
Published
Trump was given space in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday to continue pushing his baseless claims of a rigged election.Full Article
Published
Trump was given space in The Wall Street Journal Wednesday to continue pushing his baseless claims of a rigged election.Full Article
The Wall Street Journal publishing Donald Trump’s letter attacking the 2020 election results was ‘a very damaging thing to..
The Wall Street Journal received criticism Wednesday for running a letter from Donald Trump continuing to falsely declare the..