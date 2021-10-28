Here's how Rajinikanth watched Annaatthe

Rajinikanth is back with his next release, 'Annaatthe', which is directed by Siruthai Siva and is set to release during the grand festival Diwali on November 4. Now, the latest report suggests that Rajinikanth has cheated on his grandsons and watched 'Annaatthe'. Rajinikanth's six-year-old grandson Ved Krishna has been requesting the actor for a long time to show him 'Annaatthe'. So, he has asked 'Annaatthe' director Siruthai Siva for a special screening. But his other two grandsons Yatra and Linga were not in the city, and he didn't want to inform them because they will contend with the superstar if he leaves them, hence he watched the film minus them.