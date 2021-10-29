Celebs mourn the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. Mourning his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar.” A shocked Lakshi Manchu wrote on Twitter, “OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar.” We are still awaiting a confirmation from the hospital.