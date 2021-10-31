SRK to offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple?

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan were put out of their misery after son Aryan Khan was released from jail and returned home on October 30. Their plush sea-facing bungalow Mannat was decked up ahead of Aryan’s return. And now Shah Rukh Khan is also planning to seek blessings at a famous temple in Mumbai as Aryan has returned home. According to India Today, SRK is planning to offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and express gratitude to Ganpati Bappa post son’s release.