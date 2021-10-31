Stars wish Sania Mirza's son on his 3rd b'day

Sports stars Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son Izhaan turned 3 on Saturday. The pictures from his birthday bash have been shared by Mirza and Malik on their social media handles, which in no time have gone viral and attracted so many greetings for their little one. Celebrities like Genelia D’Souza, Farah Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mahira Khan, and more have also commented on the post to share their beautiful wishes for the birthday boy.