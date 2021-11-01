Aftab defends team India's defeat to NZ
Published
All those fans cheering for Team India during the ongoing T20 World Cup were in for a disappointment after the men in blue lost against New Zealand. Asking fans not to desert their favourite team, Aftab tweeted, "Yes, it's a bad phase for the Indian team & the last two matches have virtually knocked them out of the @T20WorldCup , but it's now more than ever that they need our support. They haven't been on top for years without effort. Let's not desert them now. We love you team India."