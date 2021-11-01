Sonu Sood: I connect more with common people

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the two major waves, and the countless lockdowns, Sonu Sood found a new calling. He became the hero of the masses, helping lakhs of migrant Indians travel back to the safety of their rural homes from their adopted homes in big cities. Extending that part of his newfound popularity, Sonu is now coming up with a new show, ‘It Happens Only In India’ with National Geographic, where the attempt is to tell stories of common Indians and their inspirational achievements. In a conversation with ETimes, Sonu talks about unlikely heroes, being one himself, dealing with setbacks, and inspiring his children to be good human beings. Excerpts: