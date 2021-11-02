Las Vegas Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs III to be Charged with DUI in Deadly Car Crash

Las Vegas Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs III to be Charged with DUI in Deadly Car Crash

Mediaite

Published

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will face DUI charges after being involved in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the incident resulted in one death. The crash reportedly occurred around 3:39am involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Chevrolet Corvette, which Ruggs was driving. […]

Full Article