Kartik can't post Shehzada look online

Kartik Aaryan recently announced his next film ‘Shehzada’, which is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. This action entertainer will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan and Kartik is expected to start shooting for the same at a Mumbai studio soon. According to a news portal, Kartik will be seen in a completely different look and the same is being closely guarded for any leaks. Kartik Aaryan has been requested not to put any pictures on social media too.