Pic: Shibani joins Farhan for Dhanteras pooja

Diwali festivity has kick-started in Bollywood and celebrities were snapped celebrating Dhanteras on Tuesday. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were seen performing Dhanteras pooja at their office in Excel Entertainer and the duo were joined by their respective partners for the ritual. Farhan wished fans on the occasion of Diwali with a picture from their celebration wherein he was snapped applying a tikka to Shibani Dandekar. The couple looked absolutely adorable performing the pooja together.