Here's what Angelina Jolie's kids said about her new Marvel superhero film 'Eternals'
Published
Angelina Jolie chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about her role in Marvel's "Eternals" and reveals what her kids thought of the movie.
Published
Angelina Jolie chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about her role in Marvel's "Eternals" and reveals what her kids thought of the movie.
Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh break down their new marvel..