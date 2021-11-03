BREAKING: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for Covid-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the breaking news. “Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on […]

