Vijay's team attacked at Bangalore airport

Vijay Sethupathi's team was reportedly attacked by a man at the Banglore airport. A video of a man attacking Vijay Sethupathi's assistant at the Bangalore airport is doing rounds on the internet. There was a disagreement between Vijay Sethupathi's assistant and his fellow passenger Johnson who traveled with Vijay Sethupathi. The argument got heated up after they landed in Bangalore, and security officials safeguarded Vijay Sethupathi and his team.