A new trailer has been released for the upcoming animated movie Sing 2! The star-studded cast for the movie includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and many more. In the upcoming sequel, the ever-optimistic Buster Moon (McConaughey) and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet [...]