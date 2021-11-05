'Annaatthe' overseas BO collection Day 1

Rajinikanth's films always get a huge demand in overseas countries as the superstar has a huge fans base across the world. Rajinikanth's latest release 'Annaatthe' has grossed over Rs 11 crore on FDFS. Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' has been released in many foreign countries, and the film has bagged over 1100 screens excluding India, which is the highest number for a Tamil film post-Covid outbreak. The massive release made the film earn huge numbers, and the film has grossed over Rs 11 crore in just FDFS of foreign countries excluding European countries.